AmchamDR invites you to participate in a trade mission to Florida

Santo Domingo.- Agricultural producers and small and medium entrepreneurs have participated for more than 24 years in the trade missions that the American Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (AmchamDR) will again host in Miami from April 19 to 23.

The Trade USA 2020 trade mission, organized by AmchamDR together with the Foreign Trade Association, supports companies interested in buying and selling in the US market and gaining associativity with other entrepreneurs.

It is a multisectoral mission, with a personalized business agenda and aimed at connecting companies so that they can reach other markets, Cristela Comprés and Cristyan Peralta of AmchamDR, told Listín Diario.

“Generally in these missions we have 13 to 25 participants Those who are offered a package that includes access to seminars, a minimum of eight personalized business appointments, tours, ports, airports and visits to Amazon distribution stores. In addition, support in the business process.”