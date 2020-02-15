24 of the 30 best places to work in the Caribbean are in the Dominican Republic
There are many factors that are taken into account when assessing a company as a good workplace. The culture of trust, satisfaction, recognition of the work done and a good working environment are just some of the characteristics that identify this type of organization.
Therefore, if you are one of those who are thinking of changing jobs or are looking for one, we present the ranking of the 30 best places to work in the Caribbean during this year 2020, of which 24 are located in the Dominican Republic.
According to the ranking presented in the January issue of the magazine Strategy & Business, 30 organizations stand out with a growth of 15% over last year.
- Fenwa, to Fresenius Kabi Company, Dominican Republic.
- Colgate-Palmolive, Dominican Republic.
- DHL, Dominican Republic.
- Universal Group, Dominican Republic.
- Scotiabank, Dominican Republic.
- Catalonia Royal Bavaro, Dominican Republic.
- GBM, Dominican Republic.
- Catalonia Gran Dominicus.
- Catalonia Bávaro Beach, Dominican Republic.
- AES, Puerto Rico.
- Oracle Caribbean, Puerto Rico
- Catalonia Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
- Edwards Lifesciencies, Dominican Republic.
- International Plan, Dominican Republic.
- Catalonia Royal La Romana, Dominican Republic.
- Banreservas, Dominican Republic.
- Bazxter Haina, Dominican Republic.
- Claro Dominicana, Dominican Republic.
- Administrative Ministry of the Presidency, Dominican Republic.
- AES Dominicana, Dominican Republic.
- Teleperformance, Dominican Republic.
- Pasteurizadora Rica, Dominican Republic.
- CEVALDOM Centralized Securities Deposit, Dominican Republic.
- FedEx Express, Puerto Rico.
- Scotiabank, Trinidad and Tobago.
- Directv Caribe LTD.