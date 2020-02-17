Blackout hits Greater Santo Domingo, strands passengers

Santo Domingo.- Nearly 700 megawatts of electric power went offline Monday, when an unidentified failure pushed some power plants, according to figures from the Grid Coordinator (SENI).

Although the SENI hasn’t specified which power plants went offline, the outage caused blackouts in the metropolitan area and some provinces.

According to a State Electric Utility (CDEEE) spokesperson the causes of the failure are being investigated, adding that work is being carried out and that some plants are reentering.

Metro

The outage also stranded passengers on the Santo Domingo Metro and the Cable Car.