Busiest port, airport agree to materialize ambitus project

Santo Domingo.- Punta Cana International Airport and DP World Caucedo on Fri. signed an agreement to develop the first regional Logistics Park and Free Zone of an airport in the region, to establish an aerial platform to redistribute merchandise for re-export

The agreement was signed by Frank Elías Rainieri, general director of Punta Cana International Airport and senior VP of business of the Puntacana Group, and Morten Johansen, CEO of DP World Caucedo.

The agreement sets off the deployment of an intense regional commercial strategy to attract a higher volume of reexport cargo, from and to the main global markets.

The project expects to spur investments and increase the need for labor in logistics, triggering a greater dynamism of the economy in a non-traditional industry and in frank growth in the country.

“This agreement between two of the most important private groups in terms of management and investment in logistics assets in the country, reaffirms the commitment of the private sector to continue creating the conditions for the best geographic use of the Dominican Republic, and for the generation of greater opportunities in one of the transcendental sectors in the global economy such as logistics,” Johansen said.

Rainieri: “Both DP World Caucedo and Punta Cana International Airport are currently regional leaders in the airport, maritime, and logistics sector. This new synergy will allow us to continue growing, and not only maintain leadership, but create new paradigms to make the Dominican Republic the most important logistics point in the continent.”