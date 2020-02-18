100K barrels of fuel oil kick off State Refinery exports

Santo Domingo.- The State-owned Dominican Petroleum Refinery PDV announced Mon. that in the next few days it will ship two tankers of 50,000 barrels of fuel oil each to the American company Vitol, which begins an export program for that product.

“This new business opportunity arises when the recent resolution of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which imposes on the maritime industry to use fuels with lower sulfur content.”

Refidomsa PDV CEO Félix Jiménez said the program is expected to export more than 100,000 barrels of fuel oil per month, through the refinery co-owned by Venezuela.