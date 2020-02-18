Scrubbed election roils the Dominican economy, expert warns

Santo Domingo.- After the suspension of municipal elections, economists have warned that the unprecedented event will have a negative impact on the economic dynamics of 2020.

Regional Sustainable Economic Strategies Center (CREES) executive vice president Ernesto Selman, tweeted that he believes that the suspension of elections creates an institutional crisis that affects the image of the Dominican Republic abroad.

“Democracy in question calls into question the future. The uncertainties that are generated affect the perception of country risk, the business climate and investments,” said the economist.