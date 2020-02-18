Shipping platform makes it easier to export, import

Santo Domingo.- The National Competitiveness Council and the Dominican Republic Shippers Association (ANRD) on Mon. unveiled the “Navega RD” platform, making it easier for people or companies to export and import to and from the country.

“Through Navega RD importers and exporters will be able to see updated information on itineraries, frequency and routes of the main ports; directory of agencies, freight and logistics services. In this first phase, it will begin with the information of the ports of Caucedo, Río Haina and Santo Domingo,” says a joint statement.

“Today thanks to the efforts of Competitiveness and ANRD, we present for the first time, a valuable tool for the export sector, which shows in real time the information of sea routes from the Dominican Republic to world. This project helps reduce the cost of access to information for companies and further strengthens the sector,” said Competitiveness director Rafael Paz.

Shippers

“For the country’s shipping sector, cooperating with a tool like Navega RD is part of its commitment to keep the country’s exporters informed about the excellent connectivity that the country has with the rest of the world and provide a first class service, continuing as an ally of the productive sectors and connecting them with the markets of the world,” said ANRD president Teddy Heinsen.