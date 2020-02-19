American Chamber of Commerce urges caution, instills hope

Santo Domingo.- American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr) president Ramón Ortega on Wed, said it is vital to maintain an open and constructive dialogue between all political, business and civil society organizations to surmount the situation created by the suspension of last Sunday’s elections.

He said that if we want to continue moving towards paths that will lead us to maintain the democratic institutionalism and economic prosperity that “we have held in 59 years, the integration and civic commitment of each of the citizens must prevail and, above all, to put national interest at the forefront.”

“Last Sunday, the entire Dominican Republic was stunned by the news for the first time in our history of the suspension of municipal elections, where it was planned to elect candidates who would hold 3,849 positions in city halls across the country. This unprecedented fact in almost 60 years of democracy presents us with a challenge as a nation, where the commitment to the preservation of the rule of law and respect for the Constitution must prevail.”