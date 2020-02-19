Dominican students in Ukraine to spend 14 days in quarantine

Santo Domingo.- The five Dominican students residing in Wuhan, China, traveled to Ukraine, where they will be admitted to the Kiev Regional Medical Rehabilitation hospital to spend 14 days in quarantine before returning to the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Foreign Ministry revealed that it still doesn’t know exactly when they will return to the country.

The students underwent strict medical control to prevent them from being infected with the coronavirus, a disease that has been tested positive in more than 75,000 people worldwide.