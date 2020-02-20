Cemex announces zero carbon-emission strategy

Santo Domingo.- Concrete giant Cemex on Thur. announced a new climate action strategy with which it seeks to move towards an economy with zero emissions and meet, more efficiently, the growing demands of society.

The company noted that as a result of their efforts they have reduced direct CO2 emissions by more than 22 percent, compared to their 1990 baseline, “but we recognize that this is not enough.”

“We have defined a more ambitious goal to reduce our CO2 emissions per ton of cementitious products by 35 percent by 2030. This new goal is aligned with the Science-Based Targets methodology, a requirement that climate science states is necessary to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement.”