Civil Aviation warns of improper antennas on high-rises

Santo Domingo.-. The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) on Wed. warned that it will levy severe sanctions against construction companies which install antennas on high-rises without the required precautions

In a missive to the different construction companies of large buildings in the country, the IDAC said the antennas installed near airports, heliports and airfields, must be properly marked, with the lights on and painted with the regulatory colors, orange and white.

“That way the pilots of the aircraft will be able to visualize those antennas from a distance and, therefore, avoid any contact with consequences that we could regret,” the IDAC says.