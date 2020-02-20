Santo Domingo beltway 95% finished

Santo Domingo.- Public Works Minister, Ramón Pepín, on Wed. said the Santo Domingo beltway is nearly finished, which will mean a “great relief” for traffic of the capital because thousands of vehicles will not have to enter the city.

He said section 2B, of 20.2 kilometers including the Villa Mella-Yamasá road to the Juan Pablo II highway, next to the Cruce del Naranjo, is 95% complete.

“Until now the works of execution of the work include asphalt placement on walks on both sides of the road and vehicle crossing board in Mata Mamón, asphalting and horizontal and vertical signage, Inca piles on the El Naranjo bridge, placement of grass in the central islet, in addition to formwork and emptying of gutter in the central islet, as well as various works in the roundabout next to the link that leads to the Mal Nombre sector,” Pepín said.

He added that construction of the La Yuca, Cabón, Yabacao and Mata Mamón bridges continues.