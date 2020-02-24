Ban on capture, sale of crab and lobster starts March 1

Santo Domingo.- As of March 1, the ban on the capture and sale of lobster begins in the Dominican Republic, so those involved in the activity must be aware to avert criminal penalty.

In a statement the Dominican Fisheries and Aquaculture Council (Codopesca) indicates that from March 1 to June 30 the capture, processing and sale of Cueva de Paloma, Zumbá or Pelú, Moro Crab and Jaiba Sirica crabs is banned.

In the same period, the capture and sale of spiny lobster, pint lobster, mother lobster and stone lobster is also prohibited.