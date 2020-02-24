Big Business wants pact to guarantee total democracy

Santo Domingo.- In the wake of the political crisis sparked by the suspended municipal elections, the National Council Enterprise (Conep) called on the political and social actors to reach a sweeping national agreement that includes the necessary commitments to guarantee total democracy.

It said faced with the events of last Sunday, the Conep set forth to actively establish a permanent dialogue with the main political actors and the authorities in search of balance and consensus.

“As representatives of a sector concerned with guaranteeing the social, economic and political stability of our nation, we call on the different political and social actors to play a responsible role in order to build a better and more robust democracy. We call for the signing of a great national agreement that includes the necessary commitments to guarantee full democracy,” the Conep said in a statement.

“The business sector, as part of our society, reiterates its commitment to the preservation and defense of democracy, freedom of expression and the fundamental rights of all Dominicans.”