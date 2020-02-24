Central Banker touts Dominican economy, investment possibilities

Santo Domingo.- Investment fund managers and financial analysts from London, New York and Denmark, accompanied by Citibank executives on Fri. met with Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, to discuss the Dominican economy and investment possibilities.

The economists and investors are interested in the behavior of inflation and the Central Bank’s recapitalization, on which Valdez explained that inflation has promptly followed the annual target established by the Monetary Board, keeping at an average below 4 + / – 1% per year in the last period.

He said the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry signed a MOU and inter-institutional coordination agreement for the new Recapitalization Law, which includes the placement of securities of both institutions, “which will definitely regularize the balance produced.”

“The macroeconomic index of the country is a sign of the level of security for investment and social peace and gives the investor excellent opportunities to find their resources in the country,” Valdez said.