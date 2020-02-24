Honda, Acura 2001 to 2016 recalled on airbag glitch

Santo Domingo.- Honda and Acura vehicles from 2001 to 2016 are being recalled to replace the Takata airbag inflators, which by default pose a risk to the occupants’ safety.

In an ad the National Consumer Protection Institute (Pro Consumer), the Traffic and Land Transport Institute (Intrant) and the Honda dealer Agencia Bella are asking owners to provide their name, address, telephone, email, the VIN number of their vehicle and the area where they are located to replace the affected inflators.

The information required to make the change of part must be provided through the website www.hondadominicana.com/seguridad-producto, for Agencia Bella to contact them and schedule an appointment to make such replacements for free, the said statement issued Monday.