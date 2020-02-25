Big business warns against a repeat of fumbled elections

Santo Domingo.- National Enterprise Council (Conep) president Pedro Brache on Tue. warned that if extraordinary elections don’t take place as planned, its effects will be felt in the national economy.

“It has not yet begun to make sense, but it will begin to feel if things do not progress and the elections do not develop as they have to be developed, but we have faith that everything will work out,” said Brache upon leaving the Central Electoral Board.

He denied that his role is that of mediator between the Board and political parties, ensuring that the Conep’s main purpose is that things go well and ensure transparent elections with international accompaniment.

“The political parties are doing their part so that things are going well and we have satisfactory elections. We all have to support each other at this difficult time for democracy.”