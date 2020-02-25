Israel can help agro tackle water challenge

Santo Domingo.- The misuse of water is one of the main problems facing agro production in the Dominican Republic and if measures are not taken now it will have dire consequences in the sector, one of the pillars of the Dominican economy.

The warning is from water and drought expert David Schvartman, and Agriculture Ministry advisor, who under the auspices of the Israeli Embassy is willing to collaborate to solve the problems related to water resources in the country.

“We can provide the knowledge, the solutions, to accompany them in everything that is necessary,” Schvartman said, quoted by Listín Diario.

He was accompanied by Israel’s ambassador to Dominican Republic, Danny Biran, and Israeli International Development Cooperation Agency (Mashav) deputy director Evelyn Rosenthal.