Public debt jumped US$4.0B to US$44.9B in 2019

Santo Domingo.- The consolidated public debt – which includes that of the non-financial sector and that of the Central Bank – jumped last year by over US$4.0 billion to US$44.9 billion at yearend 2019.

The data recently published by the Finance Ministry’s Public Credit Department show that the current debt level is equivalent to 50.5% of what the Dominican economy produces.

The heaviest burden of new debt was in the Non-Financial Public Sector, that is, through the issuance of the sovereign bond, papers in the local market and loans with multilaterals and other countries.

There, the debt totaled US$35.9 billion, of which US$2.5 billion corresponded to intragovernmental debt. The level of debt of the SPNF rose by 11.8% between 2018 and 2019.