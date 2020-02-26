Hydroelectric generation on a 5-year rollercoaster ride

Santo Domingo.- The hydroelectric generation in the country posted a record in 2017, within the last five years, driven by the rains over Dominican territory.

However, the electricity generated with the water of the dams, was considerably reduced between 2018 and 2019, according to the Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (Egehid).

“From the 2,212.9 gigawatt-hours generated in 2017, as a result of the increased rains that year the volume of dams, the figure fell to 1,788.9 the following year, leaving 424 gigawatt-hours, or 19.1% less.