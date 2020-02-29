Reports of cancellations of reservations for cruises and tours

Santo Domingo, DR

The progress of the coronavirus in the world has caused the fear of Dominicans and foreigners to travel to other destinations. Although no government agency or tour operator association has offered reservation cancellation figures, they admit that many people show fear of traveling right now.

The president of the Dominican Association of Tour Operators (Adotur), Jacinto Fernández, said that there is fear in people to travel and this is reflected in that people who had commitments to attend international events have canceled their trips due to the rapid expansion of the virus.

Two agencies specialized in cruise tourism confirmed to this media that this year there has been some decrease in reservations and some cancellations in travel, mainly to countries in Europe and Asia.

Venice, Italy, is one of the destinations that people are showing the most fear of traveling, according to a representative of the Mundi Tours travel agency.

Another travel agent who asked not to be identified also indicated that there has been a decrease in reservations and some cancellations “because of the fear people feel.”

Representatives of other agencies consulted indicated that although they have not had any cancellation so far, travelers are anxious and request a lot of information about the situation of the destinations they are going to travel to.

Recommendations

In view of the growing expansion of the coronavirus, travelers arriving and leaving the country are recommended to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider in case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory diseases before, during or after the trip.

They are also recommended to avoid contact with people who have acute respiratory diseases and with places where farm or wild animals are present, alive or dead.

Suggestions for agencies

Inform

Travel agents, airlines and tour operators are advised to spread messages about the precautions that travelers leaving the country or arriving from the affected countries should take.

Control

They must also establish mechanisms to identify suspect travelers for their referral to a health center and notification to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System.