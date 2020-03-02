GPS platform will map the country’s power line grid

Santo Domingo.- Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (UNPHU) and the European Union (EU) Delegation in the Dominican Republic, launched the project Asset Mapping Platform for the Electrification of Emerging Countries (AMPERE).

“This is the first project approved in the country within the framework of the Horizon 2020 non-reimbursable financing program, which will monitor the power lines and can prevent and detect energy losses,” the promoters said in a statement.

The project seeks better efficiency in the technical and administrative management of the country’s energy sector. So far, Horizon 2020 is the largest research and innovation program in the EU with a budget of nearly 80 billion euros for the 2014-2020 period.

The AMPERE project is a consortium that involves institutions such as the University of Napoli Federico II to companies. It is based on the use of the EU Global Satellite Navigation System in Galileo and Egnos, as a precision tool, which together with the use of Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), conduct georeferenced surveys on the power line grids.