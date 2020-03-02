Spaniards look to invest in Dominican free zones

Santo Domingo.- Spanish business leaders are increasingly interested in investing in the Dominican Republic, after getting to know the country’s favorable points for production and trade, judging by the conclusions of three forums held last week in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

“I have seen that there is an interest and some companies that did not know the favorable points, they now know them both here (Valencia) and in Madrid and in Barcelona. The most interesting fiscal aspects were explained and, therefore, I understand that from there the Dominican Republic will be within the focus of these companies,” said Banco Sabadell international director Carlos Dalmau Llorens.

In the forums “Free Zones of the Dominican Republic: Gateway to the market of the United States and the rest of the world,” spoke National Free Zones Council director Luisa Fernández, Dominican ambassador to Spain, Olivo Rodríguez Huertas, Federico Domínguez and José Manuel Torres, president and vice president, respectively, of the Dominican Free Zones Association (Adozona) and Caucedo Multimodal Port logistics director Carlos Flaquer.

“The expectations of public participation have been perfectly met. We had thought of hosting in the end 250 quality companies that were interested in investing in the Dominican Republic and in the end we succeeded,” Dalmau said.