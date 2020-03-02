The economy gets US$581.9M remittances in January

Santo Domingo.- Foreign currency income from remittances sent to the country continues to grow.

In January the national economy received US$581.9 million, some US$44.9 million more than in January 2019.

Dominicans residing in the United States account for the most foreign exchange from remittances, or 72% of the total, followed by Spain 10.2%, Haiti 1.4% and Italy with 1.1%.

Remittances are also received from Switzerland, Puerto Rico, Panama, Germany, France, Canada and others.

Central Bank data show that 51.8% of the currencies received by remittances went to men while 48.2% were for women.