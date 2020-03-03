Central Bank guarantees stable prices, exchange rate

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank on Mon. said it’s firmly committed to stable prices and exchange stability in the country.

It appealed to the economic agents, the political and business class to contribute to the climate of stability, “avoiding generating greater uncertainties for the economy.”

“We continue vigilant to take any monetary, exchange or financial policy measures that may be necessary,” it said in a statement.

It adds that it has adopted a series of details, “to avert generating greater uncertainty due to the events that have affected international and domestic markets in the months of January and February 2020.”