Jan. tax collection of US$907.5M below target

Santo Domingo.- January tax collection fell short of the government’s expectations.

According to Internal Taxes (DGII) collected in the first month RD$48.1 billion (US$907.5 million), some RD$1.8 billion below the target.

The preliminary report published by the DGII says that a collection of RD$50.7 billion was expected, so that the amount actually achieved was 96.4% of that goal.

It it’s not the first time that the DGII does fails to reach the collection goal. In 2019, it was 1.5 points below, covering 98.5% of what was expected for that year, that is RD$483.1 billion of the RD$490.5 billion expected.