Dominican Republic industry braces for China price hikes

Santo Domingo.- The restrictions on trade that have been taken in China could increase the price of products and raw materials imported from that nation and requires by local industry.

Dominican Republic Industry Association (AIRD) executive vice president Circe Almánzar said the restrictions placed by China on trade Because of the coronavirus, will make all imported products and materials more expensive.

“All imports may have increases, because we depend a lot on the import of raw materials and equipment from China but also on finished materials and not only us but many countries,” she said.

The business leader spoke in the breakfast “Sowing Culture-Quality for the development of industry and commerce.”