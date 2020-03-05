Manufacturing Activity Index at a 3-month rise

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) of the Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) continued to rise for the second consecutive month, from 53.2 last November to 58.7 in December and up to 62.5 in January 2020.

The variables with the highest increase were “sales volume,” from went from 63.0 in December 2019 to 72.1 in January 2020 and “raw materials inventory,” from 51.5 to 61.8 in the same period.

The only fall was the variable “term deliveries suppliers,” from 63.9 in December 2019 to 49.8 in January 2020.

It’s of note that when the Index remains above the 50-point threshold, it reflects that the economic conditions and perspectives of the manufacturing sector are considered favorable.