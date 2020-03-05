Remittances grow nearly US$45M in Jan.

Santo Domingo.- The entry of remittances to the Dominican Republic began the year with positive numbers, posting in January a growth of nearly US$45 million, compared to the same month last year.

From the US$537 million in remittances received in January 2019, the figure went to US$581.9 million in the first month this year, a net increase of US$44.9 million, an 8.3% jump, according to Central Bank figures.

It’s the sixth year in a row in which the money sent from abroad increases during January, increasing steadily from the US$323.3 million posted in the first month of 2014.

The United States remains the remittance country leader, followed by Spain and Haiti.