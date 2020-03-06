The country’s debt jumps 6.9% to US$38.5B

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Govt. continues its indebtedness policy, increasing the public debt nearly 7% during January, compared to yearend 2019.

In the first month of 2020, the non-financial public sector debt rose by US$2.51 billion, compared to December 2019, according to figures by the Public Credit Directorate.

The country’s credit commitments totaled US$38.5 billion at the end of January, a 6.9% jump compared to the US$35.9 billion that the Dominicans owed at yearend 2019.