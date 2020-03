Santo Domingo.- The Public Works Ministry on Monday said it speeds up the reconstruction and expansion of the road to Higüey (east) of nearly 10 kilometers.

Minister Ramón Pepín said the work is 95 percent complete, and aims to “expedite the strong vehicular flow to and from that municipality.”

The works include the span from the Coral highway to the entrance of Higüey. “The asphalting covers the streets of some sectors of the municipal seat.”