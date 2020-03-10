JMMB broker clarifies COVID-19 case; operations normal

Santo Domingo.- JMMB securities broker on Mon. said the case of one of its workers who tested positive for COVID-19 is part of the cases reported yesterday by the Public Health Ministry and that their offices are still operating under safety measures and corresponding recommendations.

In addition, the broker said that the people with whom the patient has had contact with don’t work directly with the general public.

Part of the JMMB statement

“We clarify that, according to confirmation received yesterday, Sunday, March 8, 2020, one of the members of our team that was traveling abroad was declared by the Public Health Ministry as affected by the COVID-19 virus and placed in due isolation in the Dr. Ramón Lara Military Hospital, this being one of the cases reported by the Ministry yesterday,” it said.

It adds: “People in their contact chain have been identified and placed under surveillance, in home isolation, according to the protocol and under the supervision of the Public Health Ministry.”