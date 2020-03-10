Rains boost Dominican Republic’s most powerful dam

Santiago.- Since last Saturday the Tavera-Bao hydroelectric complex (central) has raised its volume to 323.52 meters above sea level, a considerable recovery of its flow, which had reached its lowest point of operation, of 320.

Dam Committee operations official Mario Díaz, said 403.60 cubic meters of water per second enter the reservoirs, while 20.84 remain in the Yaque del Norte river.

As of Saturday the height of the dam was around 320 meters above sea level, but has since risen as a result of the constant downpours over the Central Mountain Range.

With an output of 42 megawatts Tavera-Bao is Dominican Republic’s most powerful dam.