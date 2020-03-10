Virus cripples Dominican air traffic

Santo Domingo.- The spread of coronavirus is affecting many sectors of the world economy, among them air transport. The impact of the disease, with cases in at least 95 countries, is already felt in air operations in the Dominican Republic.

The first cases of the disease were recorded at yearend 2019, causing to date the bankruptcy of airlines, that hundreds of airplanes are on the ground and the cancellation of employees of the sector, affecting the global air connection.

In the Dominican case, during January and February the number of different air operations: charter and regular flights fell, compared to the same month in 2019, according to the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC).

In the first month of 2020, 1,346,055 passengers traveled through the different airports of the country, or 79,361 fewer passengers in relation to the 1,425,416 that arrived in January of last year, a fall of 5.5%.