A Dominican household’s monthly income is US$777

Santo Domingo.- The Dominicans’ current average monthly income is RD$41,164 (US$777) for a household with 3.2 members, according to the National Survey of Household Income and Expenditures 2018 published by the Central Bank.

The total monthly income of those people not only comes from jobs. 77.4% of these resources do come from work, but 20% is received by transfers such as remittances, pensions, government programs and gifts, while 2.7% of Dominicans receive income from property rentals and other real estate.

Of the 77.4% of total labor income as a source of money for Dominican households, Greater Santo Domingo accounts for 80.8%, 72.8% to the northern region, 76.3% to the southern region and 77.8% to the East.