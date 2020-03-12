February prices fall 0.13%, paced by transport

Santo Domingo.- February prices fell 0.13% compared to January, placing accumulated inflation in the first two months at 0.20%, the Dominican Central Bank affirmed on its website Thur.

It said year-on-year inflation from February 2019 to February 2020, reached 3.66%, “reaching below the center of the target range of 4.0% ± 1.0% established in this year’s monetary program.”

it adds that transport (-1.13%) was the group which most contributed to the decline in February prices.