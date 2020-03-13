Fuel prices plunge
Visit Samana, Playa Rincona
Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from March 14 to 20 in gallons:
Premium gasoline RD$210.90, down RD$11.00
Regular gasoline, RD$194.00, down RD$10.50
Regular diesel, RD$150.40, down RD$11.20
Optimal diesel, RD$162.30, down RD$10.80
Avtur RD$112.10, down RD$11.30
Kerosene RD$137.20, down RD$11.50
Fuel Oil number six, RD$98.60, down RD$12.00,
Fuel Oil 1 RD$115.80, down RD$12.10
Propane Gas, RD$82.50, down RD$10.60 per gallon
Natural Gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.