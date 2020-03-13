Fuel prices plunge

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from March 14 to 20 in gallons:

Premium gasoline RD$210.90, down RD$11.00

Regular gasoline, RD$194.00, down RD$10.50

Regular diesel, RD$150.40, down RD$11.20

Optimal diesel, RD$162.30, down RD$10.80

Avtur RD$112.10, down RD$11.30

Kerosene RD$137.20, down RD$11.50

Fuel Oil number six, RD$98.60, down RD$12.00,

Fuel Oil 1 RD$115.80, down RD$12.10

Propane Gas, RD$82.50, down RD$10.60 per gallon

Natural Gas remains at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.