Busiest Dominican airport closes one of its 2 terminals

Santo Domingo.- In the heels of hundreds of suspended flights to and from Europe, the Punta Cana International Airport will close one of its terminals starting Wednesday.

The Puntacana Group said Terminal B will be closed as of 11pm and that its operations will be carried out entirely in Terminal A, until further notice.

“In case of receiving any additional dispositions, we will notify them immediately through the corresponding channels,” the Puntacana Group said.