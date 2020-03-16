Dominican banks apply protocols with technology

Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos takes the first euro banknotes from an ATM machine at the finance ministry in Nicosia, early 01 January 2008. Cyprus officially joined the eurozone at midnight (2200 GMT) today, bidding farewell to the Cyprus pound and expanding the club of countries using the single European currency to 14. The eastern Mediterranean island adopted the euro one hour ahead of Malta to the west, less than four years after both states joined the 27-member bloc. AFP PHOTO/STEFANOS KOURATZIS (Photo credit should read STEFANOS KOURATZIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Santo Domingo- The Dominican Republic Commercial Banks Association (ABA) on Mon. said that its 18 members abide by Public Health Ministry recommendations and World Health Organization (WHO) protocols to contain coronavirus, declared a pandemic.

It said that under those guidelines, banks have aligned their more than 33,000 employees to, with the support of their technological base, the network of more than 960 branches and 2,860 ATMs nationwide, guarantee the continuity of services “and thus continue to effectively accompany the dynamics of the economy and the financial needs of individuals and companies.”

“The financial intermediation entities of the multiple banking sector have adopted preventive measures consisting of displaying information in highly visible places in branches and offices; frequent cleaning and disinfection of workspaces and customer service; action protocol for handling contagion cases mitigating risks to third parties and teleworking plan or from the home of specific areas of the banks,” the ABA said in a statement.