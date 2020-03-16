A dollar costs RD$53.72, Dominican Central Bank tells Google

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Central Bank on Mon. clarified that the rate dollar exchange rate is RD$53.72 and not RD$63.95 as posted on the Google search engine.

“The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reports that the dollar rate of RD$63.95 attributed to the Google site is not correct,” it says on its website.

“The institution invites the public to consult the dollar rate daily on its website or at financial intermediation entities.”