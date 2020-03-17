Santo Domingo Beltway grows 20 kilometers

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday will forego the traditional official inaugurals of major public works as part of the measures to avoid crowds due to coronavirus.

That’s why Public Works minister Ramón Pepín will cut the ribbon for Section 2 of the Santo Domingo Beltway, a 20-kilometer span that links Villa Mella with the Samaná-Santo Domingo Highway.

The first section, which has been in operation since February 2015, connects Haina with the Villa Mella highway.