Dominican farms can feed ‘entire population’

Santo Domingo.- National Cattlemen’s Patronage president, René Columna assured Tue. that the country has the installed capacity to respond to the food demand of the entire population during the difficult moment that Dominican society is experiencing due to the coronavirus.

He said Dominican Republic’s food producers have worked hard so far this year, so they can supply the markets and supermarkets without major inconvenience.

“In difficult times like this, national production is reaffirmed as the best guarantee that our people have to have timely and affordable food access. Our people can rest easy and focus on following the recommendations of the health authorities, because, God willing, enough food is being produced in our countryside” Columna said in a statement.