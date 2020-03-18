Mogul: Dominican tourism activity headed to an ‘intense fall’

Punta Cana.- Dominican Republic’s tourism activity will suffer an “intense fall” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Puntacana Group president, Frank Rainieri, warned Wednesday.

In a video, Rainieri said that although measures have been taken to lessen the effects of the disease, both the country and companies in the sector “will suffer the consequences of an intense drop in tourist activity which will bring about a difficult situation for all.”

The tourism mogul said the country will take measures to preserve its wellbeing, while calling for national unity to overcome the “difficult time” derived from the pandemic. “We all must be willing to make the necessary sacrifices to face this situation.”