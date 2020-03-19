Customs priority: food, medicines and supplies

Santo Domingo.- The Customs Directorate on Wednesday said that, in accordance with the government’s measures, it maintains its verification and dispatch operations of cargo and fuels to guarantee supplies to the population.

“In those operations, priority is given to food, medicines and supplies required for the production of the fundamental items for the population during this special period by COVID-19 and, after this order, the general cargo,” Customs said in a statement.

In accordance with the measures announced by president Danilo Medina on Tuesday, “Customs staff at airports has been structured to ensure that vulnerable points remain supervised, while the necessary equipment is maintained at ports to ensure verification, dispatch operations. and exports, emphasizing security tasks.”