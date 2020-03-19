With telework and flexible hours, Free zones need not close

Santo Domingo.- Free zones, the industrial sector and agricultural companies can promote teleworking and flexible hours, but should not close, according to Finance Minister., Donald Guerrero on Thur.

He said those companies must avoid the concentration of personnel and apply distance regulations in production areas.

Guerrero stressed that the companies that can operate during the 15-day period are those basic for the population, such as grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, fuel stations and any that sell raw or cooked food.

Regular transport schedule

In addition, public transport services such as the OMSA, the cable car and the subway will maintain their regular schedules and the private security services “will operate on schedule without limitation.”