Dominican banks will close on weekends

Santo Domingo.- To continue reinforcing the protection of its collaborators and customers through the prevention and containment of the coronavirus, the Dominican banks decided to exclude Saturday from the established working day to provide services to the public.

Dominican Republic’s banks (ABA) on Fri. announced that branch offices and auto-tellers will operate from Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 3pm and will be closed Saturday and Sunday. In the case of shopping malls, they urge clients to check with their financial institution to confirm in which places their offices will be open.