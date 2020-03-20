Most fuel prices plummet

Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry’s fuel prices for the week from March 21 to 27 (in gallons):

Premium gasoline RD$188.10, down RD$22.80

Regular gasoline RD$173.20, down RD$20.80

Regular diesel RD$136.30, down RD$14.10

Optimal diesel RD$149.70, down RD$12.6

Avtur RD$95.70, down RD$16.40

Kerosene RD$118.60, down RD$18.60

Fuel oil #6, RD$84.30, down RD $ 14.30

Fuel oil 1%, RD$98.80, down RD$17.00

Propane RD$88.30, up RD$5.80

Natural gas continues at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.