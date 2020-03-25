Farm, agroindustry exports climb 6.7% to US$383.8M

Santo Domingo.- Between January and February this year the Dominican Republic exported 383.8 million dollars in agricultural and agroindustrial products. This compared to the same period in 2019 shows a positive variation of 6.7%, from US$359.7 million in 2019 to US$383.8 in 2020.

According to the report published monthly by the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (CEI-RD), the main products were cigarettes, US$ 112.0 million, cane sugar US$38.6 million, bananas US$41.2 million, cocoa in grain, US$ 21.6 million and avocado, US$16.0 million.

The document of the CEI-RD indicates that in terms of non-agricultural and non-agro-industrial products rose 12.9%, with the cut amount of US$1.3 billion.