Occupational Risks OKs release of US$264.2M to deal with the virus

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Occupational Risks Prevention and Protection Institute (Idoppril) on Wed. authorized the release of RD$14.0 billion (US$264.2 million) from the contributions of the Occupational Risk Insurance to finance an Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund and for the response and diagnosis in the detection and treatment of COVID-19.

Of the total, RD$12.0 billion will be earmarked for “the constitution of the Solidarity Assistance Fund for Employees (PHASE) to benefit formal workers, which will be managed and administered by the Institute,” says resolution 01-2020 of the Idoppril Board of Directors.

The remaining RD$2.0 billion will go for assistance to deal with the coronavirus, but doesn’t provide give further details.