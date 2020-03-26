Dominican agro can meet consumption: top farmer

Santo Domingo.- The supply of Dominican agro products is guaranteed, as is the sale price to consumers, according to National Confederation of Agricultural Producers (Confenagro) president Eric Rivero.

“The country has the capacity to supply domestic demand and we must reinforce that now that we have the opportunity that part of what went (products) for hotels can be used to supply the population at this time, to change imports for national production,” Rivero said.

In the country, 14 million sacks of rice are produced and an estimated consumption of 14.2 million, according to the latest Agriculture Ministry figures at yearend 2019.

Likewise, poultry farmers produced 7.9 million tons of chicken, with 8 million consumed in the country.